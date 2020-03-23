Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots continue to bolster their special teams unit in the early days of free agency.

The Patriots signed safety/special teamer Cody Davis, according to his agent Jordan Woy. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound defensive back began his career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and has spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davis likely will fill in for former Patriots safety/special teamer Nate Ebner, who was signed away by the New York Giants. Davis has more defensive experience than Ebner, however.

Davis ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 6.77-second 3-cone drill and 4.01-second short shuttle coming out of Texas Tech as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

He’s started five career games on defense and has 82 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions in seven NFL seasons. He’s led the Jaguars in special teams snaps in each of the last two seasons.

Among Patriots free-agent additions, Davis, fellow safety Adrian Phillips, fullback Danny Vitale, linebacker Brandon Copeland and wide receiver Damiere Byrd all contribute on special teams.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images