The 17-game schedule will have a far-reaching impact across the NFL, beyond the actual addition of the extra game.
Exhibit A: Stephon Gilmore’s massage routine.
The NFL Players Association on Sunday voted in favor of a new collective bargaining agreement that, among other things, will see the adoption of a 17-game slate beginning in 2021. And Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, couldn’t help but think about the inevitable changes to his preparation and recovery.
Check out this tweet from the New England Patriots cornerback:
4 massages a week during the season going to have to boost that up to 6. 🤷🏽♂️
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 15, 2020
Hey, there are worse things in the world than extra massages, right?
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images