Ted Karras is headed down to Patriots South.

The New England center/guard on Wednesday agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, a source confirmed to NESN.com’s Doug Kyed.

Karras was the Patriots’ primary center in 2019, starting 15 games while David Andrews recovered from blood clots in his lungs — an ailment that sidelined him for the entire season. Previously, he served as New England’s top interior offensive line backup, seeing time at center and both guard spots.

Karras is the second Patriots free agent to land with the Dolphins, who are coached by ex-Pats defensive play-caller Brian Flores. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy agreed to terms on a four-year deal with Flores’ club on Monday.

More than a half-dozen former Patriots appeared in games for Miami in 2019, including Eric Rowe, Jomal Wiltz, Ryan Lewis, Ken Webster, Calvin Munson and Nate Brooks. The Dolphins also traded for injured cornerback Aqib Talib last October, though he never suited up for the team and currently is a free agent.

New England also has seen an exodus to Detriot this offseason, with linebacker Jamie Collins, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and safety Duron Harmon (via trade) all joining Matt Patricia’s Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images