Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown only spent 11 days with the New England Patriots, but he clearly made quite the impression on Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback reportedly invited the wide receiver to stay at his house while the two were teammates in September. And Brady has shown support for the estranged Brown recently through his recent struggles.

And Brady did so again Friday night.

Brown took to Twitter to share a message that appeared to be about him reflecting over the events that have occurred the last few months.

Check it out:

Anger and ego kicked my ass for about 6 months I forgot about hard work and grace has success took a shot yet ! — AB (@AB84) March 6, 2020

And Brady responded with a simple tweet of his own.

This likely only will add to the recent speculation of the duo reuniting when the 2020 seasons kicks off. Brown hasn’t been on an NFL team since his release from New England in September, while Brady, as you probably have heard by now, is set to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images