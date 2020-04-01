No suggestion is too outlandish as the NBA searches for possible places to hold the rest of the 2019-20 season should the league decide resume play due following the COVID-19 crisis.

Well, at least no idea was too crazy until Paul Pierce shared his — playing at Area 51.

The former Boston Celtics star, of course, was joking about the league playing games at the highly-classified United States Air Force facility located within the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Pierce’s suggestion came during Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s “The Jump” after colleague Jay Williams expressed his idea about holding games on cruise ships. Pierce didn’t exactly agree with Williams.

“I’m not sure. I mean, it is going to be docked? Is it going to be out in the sea? Barely offshore?” Pierce said. “‘Cause me, I personally always get seasick. I don’t know how, does weather play a part in all this? You got to ask yourself some of these questions. I mean what coast are we playing off of? I mean, is it tornado, hurricane season? Is the court outdoor, indoor? So many questions got to be asked, I’m not so sure.

“Just take it to Vegas. Take it to one of the hotels. I think that would be great. Maybe ask the government if we can use Area 51, who knows,” Pierce joked. “There’s other alternatives instead of the ocean.”

If the NBA wants to re-start its season, the league may have to quarantine players in a central location. @RealJayWilliams says using cruise ships could safeguard against anyone breaking isolation. @PaulPierce34 has other ideas: "maybe ask the government if we can use Area 51" 😂 pic.twitter.com/EY4d6S1Igu — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 1, 2020

Pierce’s mention of Las Vegas comes a few days after the idea was floated, in part because the NBA has held its summer league tournament on the campus of UNLV.

It will be interesting to see what the NBA decides to do, and when they will do it. After all, commissioner Adam Silver previously said the league isn’t sure of its plans due to the timetable, and fluidity, of the crisis.

One thing we do know, though? The NBA won’t need clearance from the federal government for its choice of location.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images