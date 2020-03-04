The Boston Bruins were on fire in February.

Boston opened the month with a resounding 6-1 win over the Minnesota Wild and didn’t look back from there. The B’s ended the month with an impressive 11-3 record, including wins over the Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens.

David Pastrnak continued his monster season with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) throughout the month en route to earning the NHL’s Third Star of the month. Tuukka Rask also was impressive for Boston throughout the month earning a 7-3 record while allowing just 18 goals across 10 starts. Rask also notched two shutouts throughout the month to increase his career tally to 49.

If all that wasn’t good enough, another bright side is the fact that NESN and People’s United Bank are partnering up for the “People’s United Bank Goal of the Month” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ top goals from February. Choose the one you think is the best of the bunch and enter to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live!

Here are this month’s nominees:

Goal 1: Charlie McAvoy’s Overtime Game-Winner Vs. Blackhawks

The Bruins defensemen got off to an extremely slow start offensively to the season, but potted his first goal in style. Boston battled the Chicago Blackhawks to a 1-1 draw after sixty minutes, thus forcing an overtime period. McAvoy came through in the clutch with a slick deflection past the Chicago netminder to give the Bruins’ their fifth straight win at the time.

Goal 2: David Pastrnak’s Overtime Game-Winner Vs. Oilers

Boston had a flare for the dramatics throughout February. Pastrnak was the lucky party for the B’s as they downed the Oilers, 2-1 on Feb. 19 in overtime. The right-winger took a feed in stride on a breakaway and slipped it past the Oilers’ goaltender to give Boston the exciting win.

Goal 3: David Pastrnak Pots No. 47 As Bruins Take On Islanders

Pasta has been unbelievable for the Bruins this season. He has found countless different ways to light the lamp, and continued to amaze with an explosive slap shot off of a rebound past the left face-off circle against the Islanders.

First, make sure you read and agree to the official rules. Then cast your vote and completely fill out the form below and you will be entered into our monthly drawing for a chance to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live in studio.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images