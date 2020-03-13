The PGA Tour has canceled the 2020 Players Championship Tour as concerns over the coronavirus grow.

The golfers participated in one round before it was called off, the Tour announced Thursday night.

“It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of The Players Championship. We have also decided to cancel all PGA Tour events – across all of our Tours – in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open,” the statement read. “We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

This becomes the most recent event to be canceled after the recent outbreak of the coronavirus. The NBA suspended its league indefinitely after Utah Jazz Guard Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus Wednesday night. The NHL put a pause to its season, while Major League Baseball canceled the remainder of spring training.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images