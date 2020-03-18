Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First the 2020 Masters Tournament was moved, and now a second major golf championship has been postponed with four more events canceled, the PGA of America announced Tuesday.

The 2020 PGA Championship, originally set for May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, will be played at a later date that is to be determined by the association.

The decision was made given how hard the Bay Area was hit with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved,” PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said.

“We are also in dialogue with Mayor Breed and her team at the City of San Francisco and look forward to hopefully bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so.”

Other events eliminated from the Tour’s schedule are the RBC Heritage in South Carolina (April 13-19), the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26), the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte (April 27-May 3) and the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas (May 4-10).

For now, the next scheduled PGA Tour event is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas from May 21-24.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images