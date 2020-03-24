Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Phillip Dorsett has found a new home.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver is joining the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year contract, he told ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Tuesday.

Dorsett spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, winning one Super Bowl and playing in another. The 27-year-old was a reliable target for quarterback Tom Brady in 2018 (76.2 percent catch rate) but struggled during much of his final season in New England.

After catching 13 passes on 14 targets for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ first three games, Dorsett managed just 17 catches on 44 targets for 216 yards and two scores over their final 14 contests, including a four-target, one-catch, 6-yard showing in a wild-card round loss to the Tennesse Titans.

Dorsett also dropped below Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry on the depth chart late in the year, resulting in limited playing time down the stretch. He now joins a talented Seahawks receiving corps headlined by Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

The Patriots’ wideout group currently consists of Julian Edelman, Sanu, Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, free agent addition Damiere Byrd and 2019 practice squadders Quincy Adeboyejo and Devin Ross.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images