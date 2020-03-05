Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not everyone thinks that taking care of your “chicken” and your “mentals” is good advice, apparently.

Notably Princeton students, who have come together to criticize university administrators who invited NFL running back Marshawn Lynch to be the senior “Class Day” speaker in an op-ed in their school newspaper.

The soon-to-be college grads are calling for an entire reformation of the school’s speaker selection process.

Here’s an excerpt from the open letter:

It goes without saying that Lynch has had an incredibly impressive career as an NFL football player and as a social activist. He has given back to his home community of Oakland through many philanthropic activities and has organized football clinics around the world. However, saying that Lynch has “unapologetically embodied and advocated for our own identities and values” (as stated in the University’s official Instagram post) without actually consulting us, the Princeton community, is paradoxical and thus questionable.

Sure, what would Princeton students have to learn about their own identities and values from a UC Berkley educated, financially savvy, philanthropic multi-millionaire like Lynch.

The students cited the Super Bowl champion’s history giving media a hard time in postgame press conferences as the main reason he wasn’t a good choice.

Given their reaction, Lynch should show up anyways but not say anything but, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.“

