We’ll learn soon whether Paris Saint Germain’s UEFA Champions League pain will extend into another year.

PSG will host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in Paris at Parc des Princes in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 series. Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 on Feb. 18 in the first leg, and the German club has won each of the three league games it has played since that triumph.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday. The PSG superstar missed practice Monday and Tuesday due to illness and is uncertain to start in the biggest game of his team’s season to date.

OFFICIAL: After reportedly testing negative for coronavirus yesterday, Kylian Mbappe makes PSG's squad for today's #UCL game vs. Borussia Dortmund pic.twitter.com/18wAa7Z2Q2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 11, 2020

PSG, one of the world’s richest clubs, has exited the Champions League in the Round of 16 for the last three seasons. Another elimination at this stage might prompt drastic changes at the club.

Here’s how to watch PSG versus Dortmund:

When: Wednesday, March 11, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images