Pumas UNAM might pay a steep price if its losing streak extends further.

Pumas will host Club America on Friday night at Estadio Olimpico de Universitario in a Liga MX Clausura Round 9 game between the biggest clubs in Mexico City. Pumas has fallen from the summit of the Liga MX standings to fifth place after losing its last two games, while Club America enters the “Clasico Capitalino” in second place with a two-point lead over its local rival.

Liga MX observers are keen to see whether America forward Roger Martinez will play any role, as his attempt to force a transfer from the club during the winter put him at odds with head coach Miguel Herrera.

Here’s how to watch Pumas verus America:

When: Friday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images