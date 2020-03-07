Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could Jarrett Stidham be the NFL’s next big thing?

That answer remains to be seen, but one quarterback coach sees a bright, bright future for the New England Patriots backup signal-caller.

After all, he has been learning from Tom Brady, who may not even be in New England when the 2020 season kicks off.

Jordan Palmer, younger brother of Carson Palmer and private quarterback coach at QB Summit in California, believes Stidham could be a “big-time franchise quarterback.”

“To be clear, I think he is a star, and he is going to be a big-time franchise quarterback,” Palmer told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “I have felt that way for a couple years now. I’m totally fine saying that. I don’t care that he went fourth round (of the 2019 draft). I think he is legitimate. He is going to be the leader of New England for a long time, whenever that starts. Go ahead and jump on that bandwagon.”

Palmer worked with Stidham when he was just 16 years old. But could Brady’s successor already be in a Patriots uniform? Could he really be the next franchise guy?

Only time will tell what becomes of New England’s QB situation. Free agency begins March 18.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images