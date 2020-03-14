Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trent Brown knows how good of a gig protecting Tom Brady can be. That’s why Brown is keen to give it another go.

The Las Vegas Raiders tackle offered a simple explanation Friday in an interview SB Nation’s Raiders website “Silver and Black” why he’d like the New England Patriots quarterback to sign with his team this offseason. Simply put: it’s because Brady is the GOAT, and Brown, who played for the Super Bowl-winning Patriots in 2018, has seen TB 12’s excellence closely.

“Who wouldn’t?” Brown said when asked if he’d like to play with Brady again, per Boston.com’s Matthew Doherty. “He’s the greatest quarterback of all time.”

Brady will become a free agent if his representatives and the Patriots don’t agree to a new contract by 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He’ll be free to negotiate with any team at noon Monday once the NFL’s legal tampering period begins.

Las Vegas is among the teams with which rumor have linked Brady heavily in recent weeks. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden indicated the team is keen to persist with Derek Carr as quarterback, but that doesn’t mean they won’t take a shot at Brady.

Oddsmakers have set the Raiders’ odds of signing Brady at 6-1. Brown seemingly hopes those lines are better than advertised.

