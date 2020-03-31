Bill Belichick has presided over 20 NFL drafts during this time as head coach and de facto general manager of the New England Patriots. Over the next three weeks, we’re ranking each one of them.

Without further ado, here are our totally subjective and highly unscientific power rankings of each Patriots draft class from 2000 to 2018. (Note: It’s too early to properly judge the 2019 draft, so that one wasn’t considered for this exercise.)

19. 2017

DE Derek Rivers (third round, No. 83), OT Antonio Garcia (third, No. 85), DE Deatrich Wise (fourth, No. 131), OT Conor McDermott (sixth, No. 211)

Best pick: Wise

Wise has taken steps backward in each of the last two seasons following a promising rookie campaign.

Worst pick: Garcia

The Patriots actually traded up 11 spots to draft Garcia, who was cut a year later and has yet to appear in an NFL game. The Detroit Lions used the pick they received in that deal (No. 96) to draft Kenny Golladay, a 1,000-yard receiver in each of the last two seasons.

Analysis: This was by far Belichick’s smallest Patriots draft class, and if you include the players the team acquired in pre-draft trades (Brandin Cooks, Dwayne Allen) it doesn’t look quite so terrible. But in terms of actual picks, this was a meager haul.

Rivers, drafted one spot ahead of Chris Godwin and three ahead of Kareem Hunt, missed the entire 2017 and 2019 season with injuries and hardly played in 2018. Wise had more roughing the passer penalties (three) than sacks (two) last season. McDermott failed to make the roster as a rookie. The Patriots also traded a late fifth-round pick for tight end James O’Shaughnessy and a late sixth-rounder, then cut O’Shaughnessy that summer.

It’s tough to draft studs when you don’t pick until the latter half of the third round — and New England’s forfeiture of its own fourth-round selection over Deflategate didn’t help matters — but the Patriots have found plenty of gems in the middle rounds over the years. Their whiffs there in ’17 make this the weakest draft class of the Belichick era.

