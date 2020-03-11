Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robby Anderson might have nightmares about Stephon Gilmore, but the soon-to-be free agent wideout apparently has dreams about Tom Brady.

During a Wednesday appearance on “SportsCenter,” Anderson revealed he recently had a dream about playing with Brady. Both players are scheduled to become free agents March 18.

“I didn’t see, like the actual colors of the jersey, but we literally was on the same practice field — like, at practice together,” Anderson said.

When asked what it would be like to play with Brady, Anderson answered, “That’d be a dream come true.”

(You can click here to watch a video from Anderson’s “SportsCenter” appearance.)

Whether Brady actually would want to play with Anderson is anybody’s guess. Equally uncertain, obviously, is whether either player would want to play for the Patriots next season.

Anderson has averaged 55 receptions, 824 yards and six touchdowns per campaign over the last three seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images