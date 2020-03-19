Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale was able to begin his first throwing program Wednesday afternoon, bringing a bit of good news amid so much uncertainty with he start of the Major League Baseball season.

Hopefully that didn’t get Sox fans’ hopes too high.

The Red Sox on Thursday announced the lefty will undergo ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery on his left elbow.

What better time for Tommy John surgery than during a coronavirus pandemic?

The team was prompted to shut Sale down in early March due to a flexor strain, but multiple opinions said surgery likely wouldn’t be necessary. That’s apparently changed.

After an injury-riddled 2019, this will keep the seven-time All-Star out of the 2020 season, whenever it does start, and potentially some of the 2021 season.

It has not been announced when the surgery will take place.

Can 2020 just go away already?

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images