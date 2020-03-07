Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are depending on Nathan Eovaldi to keep rolling.

The right-handed pitcher will start Boston’s spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at JetBlue Park in Fort Meyers, Fla. Eovaldi has gone 1-0 with eight strikeouts and zero earned runs in five innings of work this spring, with his fine performances making Red Sox Nation increasingly confident he might deliver a bounce-back season.

J.D. Martinez will bat third and play in right field, and designated hitter Mitch Moreland will bat fourth, giving Bobby Dalbec a chance to play first base and bat seventh. Jonathan Arauz and Rusney Castillo also will show what they can do, as they’ll bat eighth and ninth respectively.

Trent Thornton will take the mound for Toronto. Young stars Cavan Biggio and Vladmir Guerrero Jr. will feature in the Blue Jays’ lineup.

Red Sox-Blue Jays is a split-squad game, and another group of Boston players are visiting the Philadelphia Phillies.

First of pitch Red Sox-Blue Jays is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

NESN’s spring training coverage is presented by John Deere.

BOSTON RED SOX

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Mitch Moreland, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jonathan Arauz, 2B

Rusney Castillo, CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Santiago Espinal, SS

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Vladmir Guerrero Jr., 3B

Travis Shaw, 1B

Brandon Drury, DH

Brandon McKinney, RF

Anthony Alford, CF

Derek Fisher, LF

Caleb Joseph, C

Trent Thornton, RHP

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images