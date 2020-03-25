Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The coronavirus has made its way to the Red Sox organization.

Boston on Tuesday announced a minor league player tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and Providence Journal’s Bill Koch.

“… It is more likely that he contracted COVID-19 after he left Fort Myers,” the Red Sox said in a statement, per Speier. “Following the advice of healthcare professionals, the club has instructed all players and staff who came into close contact with the affected player to self-quarantine for a period of two weeks.”

As a result, JetBlue Park will be shut down for two weeks.

The unidentified minor leaguer left Fenway South on March 15 and tested positive March 23, Speier reported.

Major League Baseball cancelled the remainder of spring training and postponed Opening Day indefinitely after the NBA indefinitely stopped operations when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The New York Yankees are the only other MLB team to have confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images