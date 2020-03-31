Editor’s note: Starting Monday, March 23, NESN will re-air memorable games from the Boston Red Sox’s World Series runs. Up next is Game 6 of the 2013 American League Championship Series vs. the Detroit Tigers. Get the full schedule by clicking here.

The Boston Red Sox met a familiar foe in the 2013 World Series.

Nearly a full decade after beating the St. Louis Cardinals to win their first World Series in 86 years, Boston once again hosted the iconic Senior Circuit franchise for the opening game of the Fall Classic on Oct. 23, 2013.

Just like they did in 2004, the Red Sox got out on the right foot with a win. Jon Lester pitched a gem, and the Boston offense exploded as David Ortiz began to further solidify his legend.

NESN will reair Game 1 of the 2013 World Series on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET. Before that, though, here are four things you may have forgotten about Game 1.

1. Setting the tone

The Red Sox’s offensive production is what really stands out about Game 1, but don’t let it completely overshadow an incredible performance from Jon Lester. The left-hander all but silenced a 97-win Cardinals team that led the National League in runs (by nearly 80), pitching into the eighth inning and allowing just one run on five hits while striking out eight.

2. Close call

This game could have been completely different had the umpiring crew not worked together to correct what would have been a horrendous call in the bottom of the first. With two outs and runners at first and second, David Ortiz hit a weak grounder to second that should have ended the inning. However, shortstop Pete Kozma fumbled the ball at second and never even came close to catching it. Second base umpire Dana Demuth called base-runner Dustin Pedroia out, but the umps got together and corrected the call.

3. Early and often

While Lester dominated, Adam Wainwright struggled. The Cardinals ace walked the first batter he faced, and it was on from there. The game-changing blow came just a few batters after that walk to Ellsbury. Three pitches after the controversy at second base, Mike Napoli absolutely ripped a 2-0 fastball into the gap for a bases-clearing double. That was basically all she wrote.

4. A legend gets hot

Game 1 also marked the start of one of the best World Series performances we have ever seen. Ortiz, no stranger to playoff glory, had himself a Game 1, and it could have been even better. Ortiz put the game completely out of reach in the seventh inning with a two-run home run that put Boston up 7-0. He finished the game two-for-three with three RBI, but it could have been even bigger. Ortiz nearly hit a grand slam in the third inning but was robbed by Carlos Beltran, who pulled back the would-be slam with an impressive catch at the wall.

Of course, Ortiz was just getting started in the Fall Classic.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images