As far as hitting coaches go, David Ortiz isn’t too bad of a guy to have teaching you.

The Boston Red Sox legend, of course, is responsible for a few of the more iconic home runs in franchise folklore. And he posted a video Monday on Instagram of himself giving his son, D’Angelo, a few pointers in the backyard.

As mentioned also in the tweet below, D’Angelo’s swing is starting to resemble his father’s a little bit more.

Big Papi teaching his 15-year-old son pointers at the plate Starting to resemble his dad's swing 👀 (via @davidortiz) pic.twitter.com/d6yWPxHqke — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2020

Not bad.

It’s also worth noting that this is exactly how we would envision Ortiz giving someone some hitting tips.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images