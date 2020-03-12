The Boston Red Sox released a statement Thursday after Major League Baseball announced plans to suspend spring training and delay the start of the 2020 regular season amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the full statement:

The health and safety of our fans, players, and employees is of paramount importance. We thank them for their patience and support during this unprecedented time. We support Major League Baseball’s decision to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season. Effective immediately, all Fenway Park and JetBlue Park tours and events are suspended until further notice. We hope our fans and everyone across the country remain safe as we all work together through this challenging time.

The team also announced Red Sox spring training season ticket holders will be issued a credit on their account for all unplayed games. Those who bought individual game tickets for spring training games directly from the Red Sox over the phone or online at RedSox.com will be issued a refund.

MLB has been working with the Red Sox and other clubs on a variety of contingency plans for the 2020 regular season, and thus regular-season tickets will be addressed as soon as possible.

