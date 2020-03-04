Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have made their first round of spring training roster cuts.

The team announced Wednesday it has reassigned five players to minor league camp: first baseman Tommy Joseph, left-handed pitchers Daniel McGrath and Bobby Poyner, and right-handed pitchers Bryan Mata and Denyi Reyes.

The Red Sox have 62 players in major league camp after the reassignments, including all 40 players from the 40-man roster and 22 non-roster invitees.

Poyner, 27, probably is the name Red Sox fans are most familiar with, as the southpaw made 33 appearances with Boston over the past two seasons, posting a 4.50 ERA across 34 innings.

Mata, 20, might be the most notable name of the bunch, though, as he’s the organization’s No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com, trailing only Jeter Downs, Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports Images