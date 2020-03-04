The Boston Red Sox have made their first round of spring training roster cuts.
The team announced Wednesday it has reassigned five players to minor league camp: first baseman Tommy Joseph, left-handed pitchers Daniel McGrath and Bobby Poyner, and right-handed pitchers Bryan Mata and Denyi Reyes.
The Red Sox have 62 players in major league camp after the reassignments, including all 40 players from the 40-man roster and 22 non-roster invitees.
Poyner, 27, probably is the name Red Sox fans are most familiar with, as the southpaw made 33 appearances with Boston over the past two seasons, posting a 4.50 ERA across 34 innings.
Mata, 20, might be the most notable name of the bunch, though, as he’s the organization’s No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com, trailing only Jeter Downs, Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec.
