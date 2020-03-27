We’re all doing our best to adjust to a temporary life without live sports, but we’re all looking for ways to get our fix.

Thursday was supposed to be one of the most joyous days on the sports calendar: MLB opening day. Of course, that didn’t happen, as the entire world tries to do its part in slowing the coronavirus outbreak.

So, we’re left to find different ways to consume hardball, and the popular video game “MLB The Show” teamed up with MLB on YouTube to simulate every would-be opening day game, and it was a good start to the 2020 season for the virtual Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox were supposed to begin the season in Toronto against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. According to the simulation from “The Show,” Boston came away with a 5-3 win behind a tremendous effort from Eduardo Rodriguez. Thrust into the No. 1 starter role with Chris Sale done for the season after Tommy John surgery, Rodriguez picked up where left off, shutting down the Blue Jays by allowing just one run over six innings.

As for the offense, Mitch Moreland had himself a day, hitting a three-run home run off new Blue Jays ace Hyun-Jin Riu.

So, yeah. That’s good?

Anyway, watch the entire video below with the Red Sox “highlights” beginning at the 3:26 mark.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MLB