The Boston Red Sox on Sunday will roll with a lineup that might closely resemble what we’ll see Opening Day.

The Red Sox will host Grapefruit League rivals the Minnesota Twins at Jet Blue Park. Boston is an underwhelming 5-10 thus far in spring training, whereas the 7-4 Twins have hit the ground running.

Left-hander Martin Perez will get the start opposite xxxx

As for the lineups, Kevin Pillar will bat leadoff and play in right field with J.D. Martinez filling in for Andrew Benintendi in left. Mitch Moreland will handle designated hitter duties while Michael Chavis will get the start at first base.

First of pitch Red Sox-Twins is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

NESN’s spring training coverage is presented by John Deere.

BOSTON RED SOX

Kevin Pillar, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, DH

Michael Chavis, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Martin Perez, LHP

Minnesota Twins

Max Kepler, CF

Luis Arraez, 3B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Mitch Garver, C

Jake Cave, LF

Ehire Adrianza, 1B

Alex Kirilloff, RF

Royce Lewis, SS

Nick Gordon, 2B

Pitcher TBD

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images