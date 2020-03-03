Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spring training rolls on Tuesday, with baseball’s greatest rivals set to meet in Florida.

The New York Yankees will meet the Boston Red Sox at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. This is the second time this spring the two sides will have met, with the Yankees besting the Sox 5-2 Saturday afternoon.

Lineups for both teams, but the Yankees in particular, will feature quite a few regulars. Martin Perez will be on the mound for Boston and will be opposed by Mashiro Tanaka.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game online:

When: Tuesday, March 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

