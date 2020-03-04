Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale’s balky elbow isn’t doing the Boston Red Sox any betting favors.

FanDuel Sportsbook set the Red Sox’s odds of winning the 2020 World Series at +3500 on Wednesday afternoon, one-plus day after Boston interim manager Ron Roenicke announced the ace had undergone an MRI on his sore left elbow. Boston’s World Series lines jumped from +2200 to +3300 last month after the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, and Sale’s apparent setback seemingly has prompted oddsmakers to extend those odds further.

The Dodgers are now the favorite to win the World Series 🏆 ⚾️➡️ https://t.co/g6VGekynbr pic.twitter.com/JzyfAoXjCK — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 4, 2020

Sale already was set to begin the regular season on the injured list due to last month’s bout with pneumonia, and it’s unknown how his elbow pain will affect his timetable for return. The Red Sox will seek another opinion on the results of Sale’s MRI before deciding on his course of recovery.

However it plays out, oddsmakers believe 15 teams have a better chance of winning it all than Boston does, and that number might grow if the news surrounding Sale goes from bad to worse.

Thumbnail photo via Charles Krupa/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images