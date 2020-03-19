Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It hasn’t been the greatest few days, but Chris Sale might be a bright spot.

With the ongoing pandemic hitting the world currently and Tom Brady opting to leave the New England Patriots in free agency, there hasn’t been a lot of good news in Boston lately.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale may be able to help with that. The left-handed pitcher was able to begin his first throwing program Wednesday afternoon since being diagnosed with a flexor strain in his elbow.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to see the 30-year-old on a field any time soon, it is a good sign that he was able to begin throwing once again.

