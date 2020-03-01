The Red Sox already will be shorthanded to begin the 2020 season with Chris Sale and Alex Verdugo but getting a delayed start. So it makes sense Boston is going to be cautious with Mitch Moreland.

The first baseman left Sunday’s spring training game in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park with what the team called hamstring tightness. Moreland did not return, but said after the game was “just trying to be smart” about it.

“Obviously, it’s early in camp,” he said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “That first step on that foul ball, it just stayed tight throughout the inning. I just don’t want to push it right now. Early in camp, just trying to be smart about it.”

Interim manager Ron Roenicke added there was “no reason” to keep Moreland in the game.

“He did better after the treatment they did,” he said. “Running for the foul ground ball, he felt it get a little tight I’m glad he came to me and told me so we could get him out. This early, there’s no reason to keep him out.”

Boston begins its season March 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

