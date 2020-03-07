The New England Revolution have revealed their all-time team in this milestone year of their existence.
Major League Soccer is celebrating its 25th season in 2020. In celebration, the Revolution had fans vote on an all-time team to decide who was the best head coach and 11 players in their history.
Steve Nicol, who coached the team briefly in 1999 and returned in 2002 for a 10-year stint, headlines the Revolution all-time team. When it comes to the players, Clint Dempsey, Taylor Twellman, Chris Tierney, and current Revolution players Diego Fagundez and Andrew Farrell are among the recipients of the all-time-team honor.
Here is the complete Revolution all-time team and the years they featured in New England:
Head Coach:
Steve Nicol (1999; 2002-11)
Goalkeeper:
Matt Reis (2003-13)
Defenders:
Andrew Farrell (2013-present)
Michael Parkhurst (2005-08)
Chris Tierney (2008-18)
Midfielders:
Clint Dempsey (2004-06)
Diego Fagundez (2011-present)
Shalrie Joseph (2003-12; 2014)
Lee Nguyen (2012-18)
Steve Ralston (2002-10)
Forwards:
Joe-Max Moore (1996-99; 2003-04)
Taylor Twellman (2003-10)
The talent ranges throughout most of the Revolution’s history, and fans showed their knowledge with the vote.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images