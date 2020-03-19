Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski had an important announcement to make Wednesday night.

No, he’s not signing with an NFL team in free agency.

The former New England Patriots tight end, who had been in talks with the WWE and close to a role in some capacity, took to Twitter to drop not one, but two bombshell announcements.

Gronk told his three million followers he will be hosting WrestleMania 36 (which will take place without fans), on April 4.

But there was more. WrestleMania will be a two-part event.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

We’re excited for Gronk to tell us what else is to come for the new-format WrestleMania.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images