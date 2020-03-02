Rob Gronkowski’s next encounter with Roger Goodell is sure to be an entertaining one.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Gronkowski explained how he unintentionally pulled some high jinks on the NFL commissioner. Gronk twice received a phone call from an unknown New York number, which understandably led the former New England Patriots star to believe he was the victim of a prank call. In an effort to beat the caller to the punch, Gronkowski decided to turn the tables.

Little did the future Hall of Famer know, however, that it was Goodell calling to inform the 30-year-old that he’d been named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

“…So I get a phone call from New York and there’s a No Caller ID and I’m just sitting there like, ‘Man, I don’t want to answer this phone call,'” Gronkowski said. “I don’t want to answer it, but you know, I’m bored and I’m sitting there and I’m debating, so I don’t answer it. So then it calls back again and I’m like, ‘Sure, I’ll answer it, whatever. I’m gonna mess around.’ Let me mess around with this phone call, though. So I answer and I’m like (in a high-pitched voice), ‘Hellooooo, helloooo. Whooo is this?’ (Goodell responds) ‘Hey, Rob. This is Roger Goodell. Is this Rob Gronkowski?’ I was like, ‘Helloooo, helloooo’ and I was just thinking like, ‘Man, this is why I don’t answer. People prank me.’

“It ended up being him. I called the office back that he told me to call, called him back and talked to him and he didn’t bring anything up about that phone call. When I see him, I can’t wait to bring it up. I can’t wait to bring it up. I’m gonna be like, ‘Yo, who did you think that was going helloooo, helloooo, who is this?'”

ALL time story from Gronk today about getting the call from The NFL about making the #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/M7RHzPMfKv — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 2, 2020

Never change, Gronk.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images