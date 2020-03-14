Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski reportedly will begin the next phase of his life March 20.

The former New England Patriots tight end was “in deep talks” with WWE late Tuesday night to be a member of “WWE SmackDown.”

And now it appears the rumors will become a reality.

“I talked to Gronk earlier today and I am here to confirm that the rumors are true, baby!,” WWE wrestler and Gronkowski’s friend Mojo Rawley said during Friday’s “SmackDown.” “And whereas nothing is officially signed, what is official is that next week, Friday night live on SmackDown, Rob Gronkowski himself will be in the house! Yes! He will be here.”

Check out Rawley’s full enthusiastic announcement below:

So, mark your calendars for March 20 if you don’t want to miss the 30-year-old’s appearance.

Gronk called it quits from the NFL after winning his third Super Bowl during the 2018 season. He’s familiar with the WWE, though, after making a 2017 appearance during WrestleMania 33, where he helped Rawley win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

While his role with the WWE isn’t clear, we’re sure plenty of fans will tune in to see what’s next for the former tight end.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images