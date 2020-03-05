The Celtics seemed to have Tuesday’s game against the Nets sealed up through three quarters until Brooklyn broke through in the fourth and dominated Boston in overtime.

The C’s 129-120 OT loss to the Nets is not one they’re proud of. Head coach Brad Stevens addressed the team prior to Wednesday’s contest against the Cavaliers in Cleveland, noting Boston’s second game in as many days to display their true competitiveness and character — especially with the likes of Kemba Walker (rest), Gordon Hayward (knee contusion) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) out of action.

Robert Williams thinks that’s just what the team needed to hear.

“I feel like it was just a great point made by him to try and keep the bitter taste in our mouth knowing that we let a good game slip away from us last night, credit to the Nets,” Williams said, via the team. “The resiliency and the strongness that he’s talking about is coming out here, playing to the best of our ability, (and) getting back to Celtic basketball. So, I feel like it was good for him to put an emphasis on that.”

Rob Williams talks about how the team is taking last night as a learning experience and reflects on his rehab process. pic.twitter.com/tqsjqMorJm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2020

The Celtics returned to their winning ways Wednesday night with a six-point victory over the Cavs. Next up: the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

