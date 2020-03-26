Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL Draft officially will go on as planned.

Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday sent a memo to teams announcing “The Committee was unanimous and unequivocal that the Draft should go forward as scheduled on April 23-25, 2020.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter obtained the full memo.

The announcement comes just two days after the league reportedly pushed to not move the draft due to the coronavirus outbreak. Because of this, Goodell wrote in the memo the draft “will be conducted and televised in a way that reflects current conditions.”

Because facilities are closed, the commish is telling teams and draftees to plan accordingly and to limit the amount of people present.

“Teams should be doing the necessary planning to conduct Draft operations in a location outside of your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to … communicate with other clubs and Draft headquarters,” the statement said.

Day 1 of the draft will take place April 23.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images