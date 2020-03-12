After reportedly testing positive for the new coronavirus, Jazz stars Donvan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert needed special assistance returning to Utah.

The players required a medi-vac jet to leave Oklahoma City, The Deseret News’ Jody Genessy reported Thursday. Mitchell’s positive COVID-19 test was reported Thursday morning, hours after Gobert’s positive test forced the indefinite suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Here’s additional context from Genessy:

Mitchell and Gobert reportedly are the only members of the Jazz — either player or personnel — who have tested positive for the virus.

As for the rest of the NBA, some owners reportedly expect the season eventually to resume, with games potentially being played as late as August.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images