Ryan Newman is lucky to be alive, and the 42-year-old NASCAR driver knows it.

Nearly a month removed from his horrifying Daytona 500 wreck, Newman on Wednesday opened up about his recovery during an appearance on NBC’s “Today.” The Roush Fenway Racing driver admitted he suffered a “bruised brain,” but otherwise is doing well.

“(It’s) still humbling to watch it and know that I’m sitting here without a headache, which is amazing,” Newman said. “Just a miracle on so many levels, and thankful for so many people for prayers, for all the things that went into me being safer in that situation.”

Added Newman: “On so many levels, I feel so lucky. You look at the crash, you think that’s spectacular in a bad way. You look at the car afterward, you think about all the things of what happened right for me to be sitting here.”

“Just a miracle on so many levels.” It’s been less than a month since NASCAR driver @RyanJNewman survived a frightening wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Ryan joined us for his first interview since that crash. pic.twitter.com/GBxsCJqGlF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 11, 2020

Ross Chastain has piloted the No. 6 Ford Mustang in Newman’s absence. The 27-year-old has an average finish of 22.3 — including a 23rd-place finish in Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway — since taking over for Newman.

So, when does Newman plan to return to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing?

“We’re working on it,” he said. “As soon as I possibly can.”

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images