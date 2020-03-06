Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many feared the worst after Ryan Newman’s horrifying Daytona 500 wreck, and he knows he’s lucky to still be here.

The NASCAR driver returned to the race track for the first time since the Feb. 19. Newman was released from the hospital less than 48 hours later and walked out on his own holding his two daughters’ hands.

He spoke to reporters at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, saying “it’s a miracle” for him to have survived.

“It’s great to be alive,” Newman said, per USA Today’s Michelle R. Martinelli “After looking at my car, it’s a miracle.”

The crash happened on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Newman’s car hit the wall before going airborne. The car flipped several times before landing on its roof. Newman immediately was taken to a nearby hospital.

Newman didn’t have any internal damage or broken bones. He did suffer an undisclosed head injury, though. But given how bad the crash looked, he’s lucky that’s all the damage.

“I feel fine. … I look OK?” he said jokingly, per Martinello. “I’m here to spectate and have some fun.”

Newman was at Phoenix Raceway to support the Roush Fenway Racing team.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images