COVID-19 has made its way to the NFL.

Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the virus, according to Adam Schefter.

“Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly,” Schefter reported Thursday night.

The New Orleans Saints head coach is the NFL’s first positive test.

Payton told ESPN he wasn’t feeling well Sunday and was tested Monday. His results came back positive Thursday.

“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton said, per Schefter. “It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.

The coronavirus began in professional sports leagues with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive, prompting the NBA to indefinitely suspend its season. His teammate Donovan Mitchell had positive test results before four members of the Brooklyn Nets (including Kevin Durant) had the same results.

The Ottawa Senators also confirmed they have a player who has COVID-19.

