When Major League Baseball’s season came to an abrupt stop after it was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus, many people found themselves without a job until further notice.

There have been cases around the NBA and NHL where the team and even some players have pledged to donate money in order to make sure the hourly employees are taken care of during this time.

And it appears the Red Sox plan to do the same.

Boston’s front office of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, general manager Brian O’Halloran and president and CEO Sam Kennedy addressed the topic during a conference call Friday.

While there is “no exact plan” just yet, Kennedy said the Sox plan to support the hourly and part-time employees.

Sam Kennedy said Red Sox plan to support hourly employees, those who work at Fenway during games. But no exact plan yet. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) March 13, 2020

Sam Kennedy says Red Sox will "do what they can" to support all employees, including part-timers and gameday staff. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 13, 2020

Sam Kennedy of the Red Sox pledged that the team will “do what we can” to support hourly and part-time employees, but did not have the details yet. “We are a family” here at the Red Sox, he added. — David Waldstein (@DavidWaldstein) March 13, 2020

Despite the season being delayed indefinitely, MLB still hopes to play the full 162 games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images