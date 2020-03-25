Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baseball on Christmas? Sign us up.

We already know Major League Baseball reportedly is considering playing the All-Star Game between the American and National League Championship Series. And now agent Scott Boras has a plan “all mapped out” to play baseball late into 2020.

The world of sports currently are on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, with MLB cancelling spring training and postponing Opening Day indefinitely. But Boras told the The Los Angeles Times he still believes baseball can return by June 1 or July 1.

If the schedule began June 1, the league would play the full 162 regular-season games. But say it returns July 1? Then teams would play 144 games.

But that, of course, would mean the postseason would go deep into December. Boras has a plan for that too, proposing teams play in warmer-climate ballparks from Dec. 3 through Dec. 26.

“We have it all mapped out,” Boras said, per the Los Angeles Times. “It’s workable. We’ve done climate studies, and in Southern California, the average temperature in December is 67 degrees, which is better than late March and early April in most cities. We have 11 stadiums we could play postseason games in. I’m gonna get my neutral-site World Series after all.”

The season originally was set to begin March 26. But the coronavirus pandemic has the world on hold while healthcare professionals work to get it under control.

Even though Boras’ proposal is not set in stone, nor does it mean baseball definitely return by June or July, it is nice to know he is thinking of ways to get most, if not all games played.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images