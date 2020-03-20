Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No competition is safe from the coronavirus outbreak, and the Scripps National Spelling Bee is among its latest victims.

The 93rd annual contest originally was scheduled to begin May 24 as part of ESPN’s programming. Scripps on Friday announced it would be postponing the bee and is looking into options to reschedule for later this year, if possible.

“The world is navigating through uncertainty, and while the timing of the national finals is just outside the eight-week window recommended by the CSC, this is the safest and most responsible action,” the organization said in its press release.

“This was a difficult decision that unfortunately will disappoint students who have spent a great deal of time studying and preparing, along with their parents and teachers who have supported them. The focus now shifts to exploring all options to possibly reimagine a competition for later this year.”

An update on the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/PiCXAhD2vQ pic.twitter.com/UXDLwEdCGO — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) March 20, 2020

One thing’s for sure, if the competition does end up happening, those eighth graders better know how to spell “quarantine.”

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images