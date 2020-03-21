Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Ottawa Senators on Tuesday announced a member of its roster was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the National Hockey League.

Saturday, the team announced a second player has been affected by coronavirus, and it is still awaiting some results.

“The player was part of the recent away trip that included games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles,” the team’s statement said.

“The total number of people that travelled with the club is 52, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew. Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight people have been tested, and two positive results were received. We are awaiting the results from tests that took place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”

So far, the Senators are the only team to have a players diagnosed with the virus, but a part-time employee at the Florida Panthers’ BB&T Center tested positive for COVID-19.

The NHL originally planned to play the rest of its season without fans, but after the NBA paused its season amid its first outbreak, the NHL followed its lead.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images