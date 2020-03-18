Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Thornton has had quite the NHL career.

The Sharks veteran has found plenty of success since being traded to San Jose by the Boston Bruins in Nov. 2005, racking up 1,005 points (251 goals, 804 assists) in 15 seasons. The 40-year-old may be in the latter portion of his career, but he still is one of the Sharks’ most reliable forwards.

And no matter how the season ends after the coronavirus outbreak, which forced the league to pause the season Thursday, Thornton doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

“I have years to go!” he told TSN’s Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday.

Shocker.

That said, we can’t wait to see what Thornton has left in the tank.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images