The Bruins head out west toward the end of March, but one game in particular may be played in an empty SAP Center.

Boston is scheduled to play the San Jose Sharks on March 21, but the Santa Clara Public Health Department banned all “mass events” that would attract 1,000 or more people, according to SportsNet.

San Jose has games against the Montreal Canadiens on March 19, the Bruins on March 21 and Arizona Coyotes on March 29 — all of which could be impacted.

The Sharks on Monday night released a statement saying SAP Center is “aware of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department order to prohibit public and private mass gatherings through the end of March.”

The statement does say the team will “adhere to the mandated guidelines,” and will “provide an update in the coming days” regarding all events.

You can read the whole statement below:

More leagues are beginning to take precautions as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images