Skip Bayless is expecting mass hysteria when Tom Brady hits the open market.

Brady can become a free agent March 18, with the legal tampering period beginning March 16, and Bayless on Tuesday outlined 13 teams (!) he believes could become potential suitors for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

The New England Patriots weren’t even included on Bayless’ list, which he shared on FS1’s “Undisputed” while emphasizing how robust Brady’s market should be despite the quarterback turning 43 years old this offseason and coming off a 2019 campaign in which he finally showed signs of regression.

Here are the 13 teams mentioned by Bayless, with varying levels of insight offered on each: Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers.

Check out Bayless’ breakdown in the video below.

Chargers, Raiders, Titans, 49ers, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Bears, Giants, Colts, Rams, Vikings, Panthers…

@RealSkipBayless on the teams that could become potential suitors for Tom Brady if he hits free agency pic.twitter.com/xkTpeb8Awh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

Obviously, some of these franchises make more sense than others. And perhaps the Patriots remain the frontrunners for Brady’s services after 20 years together. But Bayless’ speculation speaks to how wild the next few weeks could be in the Brady sweepstakes.

The greatest quarterback of all time is about to become available for the first time in his career, and the entire football universe is on edge waiting to see what he prioritizes in making his next move and whether he’ll actually take his talents elsewhere after two decades in Foxboro.

