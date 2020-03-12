Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Stefon Diggs caused quite a stir on social media.

It was just a month ago when Diggs sent the Internet ablaze by deleting all Vikings-related content from his Instagram page. This led many to believe the star wide receiver was opining for a trade, especially considering how his 2019 season unfolded.

The 26-year-old was back at it again Wednesday when he raised eyebrows by wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt during a workout.

You can check out the video here.

While this undoubtedly will reignite trade rumors, we probably shouldn’t even acknowledge them. Vikings general manager Rick Spielman at the NFL Scouting Combine made it pretty clear the franchise has no intention to trade Diggs.

