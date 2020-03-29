Does Jarrett Stidham have what it takes to adequately replace Tom Brady?

That remains to be seen, as does whether Stidham even will play for the New England Patriots next season. Still, Stephon Gilmore loves what he’s seen from the young quarterback.

Stidham, drafted out of Auburn in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, essentially red-shirted in his rookie season. But, thanks to strong showings throughout training camp and into the preseason, Stidham is viewed as a potential starter in the NFL.

“He came in and worked hard and got better and better as the year went on. He has a strong arm,” Gilmore recently told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He makes some tough throws. Definitely made it hard on me in practice each and every week, going against whoever I was covering, making some great throws. It allowed me to get better in practice to prepare for the games.”

Again, we are a long way from knowing whether Stidham is quality NFL quarterback. Labeling the youngster as “Tom Brady’s heir” is unfair now, and probably always will be.

Still, at this juncture, there is at least some reason to be excited about the 23-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images