Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TB12 facilities in Boston and Foxboro, Mass. will close Wednesday.

No, it’s not because Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots (and likely joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). It’s due to the other big story of the week — the COVID-19 outbreak.

TB12 facilities will be closed from Thursday for at least the next 10 days until March 29, according to a statement released Tuesday by the organization. The website, online store and app will remain in service in the interim.

Here’s the full statement, via WBZ-TV’s David Wade:

NEW: Tom Brady's TB12 facilities in Foxboro and Boston to close…. for 10 days… because of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/a0Y0T4nczS — David Wade (@davidwade) March 18, 2020

It certainly has been a wild week, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images