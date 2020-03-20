Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to assume the Buccaneers pro shop soon will see an uptick in revenue.

Tom Brady is bound for Tampa Bay. After spending the first 20 seasons of his NFL career in New England, the six-time Super Bowl champion elected to leave the Patriots this offseason and landed a reported two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs.

Brady informed the masses of his new contract being finalized Friday morning with an Instagram post. His former Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi took to the comment section, offering both words of encouragement and issuing a request to the star signal-caller.

“Go do your thing bud. Bru might need a jersey 😉,” Bruschi wrote.

Bruschi hardly was the only notable responder to Brady’s post. Antonio Brown also congratulated TB12, but it sounds like we shouldn’t expect the duo to reunite in Central Florida.

